Armenian parliament ignores protest of students

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian parliament approved the law “On military service and status of servicemen” in the second reading on November 15.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media that 86 lawmakers voted in favor and 6 against at today's session.

The parliament has 105 members. 65 of them represent ruling coalition (58 – Republican party, 7 - Dashnaks), 40 lawmakers are representing oppositional parties (Prosperous Armenia - 31, Way Out Alliance - 9). The students criticizing the outcome of election have held a protest in front of the parliament.

On November 7, students of Yerevan State University announced hunger strike and are holding protests.

After the third reading, draft law will be signed by the president and then to go into effect.

Notably, a confrontation between students refusing to join army and police broke out before the parliament. The students closed the road leading to the parliament. Though police used force to open up the road so far it was not possible.

News.Az

News.Az