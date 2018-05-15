Armenian parliament speaker terminates tenures of three MPs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian parliament speaker Ara Babloyan from the Republican Party of Armenia signed today the protocols on the termination of the tenures of three deputies from the Yelk bloc.

Babloyan signed a protocol on the termination of the tenure of Ararat Mirzoyan in connection with his appointment as first deputy prime minister of Armenia, according to arka.am.

The speaker also signed protocols on the termination of the tenures of MPs Mane Tandilyan in connection with her appointment as Minister of Labor and Social Affairs and Artak Zeynalyan, in connection with his appointment as Minister of Justice.

On May 12, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan completed the process of forming the new Armenian government following his election on May 8.

News.Az

