Armenian participant of first European Games shots his friend in the leg

28-year-old Greco-Roman wrestler Mihran Harutyunyan was involved in a fistfight in the center of Moscow, Oxu.Az reports citing Life.ru.

Together with his 34-year-old friend Savmel Avedyan, he was in an auto-shop. Peaceful conversation of men quickly grew into a quarrel and a brawl.

The fight stopped after the first shot. The athlete's opponent was injured in the leg, and the police came to the scene.

It turned out that Harutyunyan had a registered traumatic pistol with him. In this case, he himself and the victim argued that the shot occurred by itself.

Avdeyan refused to be hospitalized. He also did not write a statement for a friend.

Russian and Armenian wrestler of the Greco-Roman style in the weight category up to 66 kilograms, silver medalist of the Summer Olympic Games of 2016, Russian Champion of 2012, champion of Armenia in 2013, vice-champion of the European Games of 2015, master of sports of Russia of international class Mihran Harutyunyan was born on March 25, 1989 in Vagharshapat of the Armenian SSR.

The athlete has two citizenships - Russia and Armenia.

It should be noted that Mihran Harutyunyan was a participant of the first European Games, which took place in Baku in 2015.

