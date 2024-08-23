Armenian PM and Russian President hold phone discussion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Russia Vladimir Putin have held a phone talk.

During the call, the sides discussed Putin’s recent visit to Azerbaijan."The Russian President shared his impressions of the visit with Prime Minister Pashinyan, who expressed his gratitude," the Armenian Cabinet's press office reports.The Armenian Cabinet also noted that Pashinyan agreed to meet with Putin in the future to discuss bilateral issues.

News.Az