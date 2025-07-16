Armenian PM confirms preliminary signing of peace treaty with Azerbaijan ‘on the agenda’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan confirmed that the idea of a preliminary signing of the Baku-Yerevan peace agreement is part of ongoing discussions between the two countries.

"Yes, that idea is also on the table. The text of the draft agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on peace and the establishment of interstate relations has been agreed upon, and negotiations on the text have been completed.The preliminary signing is one of the options under discussion," Pashinyan said, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Pashinyan assured the Armenian public that the government will not miss any opportunity to move forward toward the signing of a peace agreement.

"At the same time, we must understand that the world is dynamic. We need to remain flexible and attentive in order not to overlook any opportunities," he added.

News.Az