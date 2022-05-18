Yandex metrika counter

Armenian PM convenes Security Council session

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a session of the country’s Security Council on Wednesday, the PM’s office said, News.Az reports.

President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office Arayik Harutyunyan and Deputy Minister of Defense Karen Brutyan also took part in the meeting.

The session focused on current issues related to the dimension of the powers of the Security Council, the premier’s office said.


