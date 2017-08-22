Armenian PM expands his business in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan's family plans to set up a pomegranate garden in an area of 200 hectares in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to Armenian Zhokhovurd newspaper, it is not the first illegal business of Karapetyan in Karabakh. The Armenian PM's family also built the Florence Garden restaurant at one of the central streets of Khankandi and later spent some millions of dollars on this restaurant.

In addition, construction of separate hydroelectric plants is also among other 'businesses' of Karapetyan family.

News.Az

