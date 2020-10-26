Armenian PM lying over again, says Azerbaijani official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia started shelling Tartar region and its villages in violation of humanitarian ceasefire, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the President Administration, tweeted Monday.

"PM of Armenia is lying over again. Since 08.04 armed forces of Armenia started shelling Tartar region and its villages in violation of humanitarian ceasefire. As reported by MOD Azerbaijan, armed forces of Armenia with artillery and mine launchers attacking our forces since 08.05," Hajiyev wrote.

News.Az