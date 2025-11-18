Armenian PM meets US officials to discuss peace, bilateral cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with a US delegation led by Deputy Secretary of State Allison Hooker on Monday to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing the implementation of agreements reached with President Donald Trump, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Pashinyan welcomed Hooker’s visit, noting that Armenia’s partnership with the United States has recently reached a new level and is increasingly recognised by both the government and Armenian society. He praised the personal contribution of President Trump and the US in promoting peace with Azerbaijan and highlighted the importance of implementing agreements from the 8 August Washington peace summit according to schedule.

Hooker said her visit focused on deepening cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, regional connectivity, and security. She also highlighted the launch of bilateral working groups led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter, aimed at implementing the historic summit agreements and advancing President Trump’s agenda for international peace and prosperity.

The Deputy Secretary stressed that ongoing US–Armenia cooperation, combined with progress on a comprehensive peace agreement with Azerbaijan and normalisation of relations with Türkiye, could open the South Caucasus as a key trade corridor, benefiting both nations.

The meeting also covered the TRIPP project (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) and upcoming joint programmes.

News.Az