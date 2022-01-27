Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan may visit Turkiye: Cavusoglu

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan may visit Turkiye, the country’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference, News.Az reports.

According to Cavusoglu, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Special Representative for the Start of Dialogue with Turkiye Ruben Rubinyan will take part in the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya.

"We want everyone's voice to be heard at this forum. Azerbaijan and representatives of Armenia have also been invited to the forum, and we will be glad to have them," he added.

News.Az