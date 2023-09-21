Armenian PM Pashinyan denies statements of separatists

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information about "mass losses among the population of Karabakh" isn't true, Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan said, News.az reports.

The separatists spread misinformation that allegedly "shots were heard and civilians were killed”.

As proposed by the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the meeting with the representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to discuss the reintegration issues, based on the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its laws, was held on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.

News.Az