Armenian PM Pashinyan had 60 phone calls with Russia’s Putin in October-November 2020

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has admitted that Azerbaijan’s return of Shusha city on November 8, 2020 was a turning point and forced Yerevan to sign a trilateral statement on November 9, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

Speaking at a sitting of the National Assembly's commission of inquiry into the circumstances of the 44-day war, Pashinyan said he had 60 phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin in October-November 2020.

Pashinyan also admitted that his attempts to achieve a ceasefire through Moscow’s mediation failed.


