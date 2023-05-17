Armenian PM Pashinyan once again recognizes Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan

Armenian PM Pashinyan once again recognizes Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan

Armenian PM Pashinyan once again recognizes Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan again recognized Karabakh as a part of Azerbaijan on the international platform, News.Az reports citing Trend.

Speaking at the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, Pashinyan noted that Armenia recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

He reminded that earlier Armenia and Azerbaijan, through the mediation of French President Emmanuel Macron and EU Council President Charles Michel, agreed to normalize relations on the basis of the 1991 Almaty Declaration.

"Three days ago, through the mediation of EU Council President Charles Michel, we took a step forward, emphasizing that Armenia recognizes the territory of Azerbaijan with 86,600 square kilometers, and Azerbaijan recognizes the territory of Armenia with 29,800 square kilometers," the prime minister added.

News.Az