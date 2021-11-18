Armenian PM says Russia’s proposals on border delimitation with Azerbaijan ‘acceptable’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The proposals from Russia’s Defense Ministry on the launch of the preparatory stage of demarcation and delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border are acceptable to Yerevan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Since May, Russia has submitted three proposals on the demarcation and delimitation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. All three proposals were acceptable to us. After my statement yesterday, the Russian Ministry of Defense made proposals on the preparatory stage of demarcation and delimitation. I want to reaffirm that these proposals are acceptable to us," Pashinyan noted.

The Armenian premier also instructed Defense Minister Suren Papikyan to clarify the details with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

News.Az