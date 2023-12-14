Armenian PM says signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan soon ‘realistic’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan in the near future is very realistic, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday.

He made the remarks at a ministerial meeting of landlocked developing countries, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

According to him, Armenia is ready to take effective and concrete steps to unblock regional communications.

“For more than 30 years, Armenia’s borders with Türkiye and Azerbaijan have been closed, and today we talk a lot and discuss the possibilities of unblocking transport communications in the region,” he said.

Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia is ready not only to restore the railway communications with Azerbaijan that existed in the past but also to build new ones.

News.Az