Armenian PM to pay an official visit to Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

PM Karapetyan is expected to have meetings with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan will leave for Georgia on February 23 for a two-day official visit at the invitation of his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Kvirikashvili, APA reports citing Public Radio of Armenia.



Within the framework of the visit PM Karapetyan is expected to have meetings with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.



A wide range of issues on the agenda of Armenian-Georgian cooperation will be discussed.

News.Az

News.Az