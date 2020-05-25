Azerbaijani MFA: Armenian PM’s Ramadan congratulations are ‘highest degree of hypocrisy’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s congratulations to several Muslim countries on the occasion of Ramadan holiday are the highest degree of hypocrisy, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.Az.

“Congratulations extended to leaders of Muslim countries on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday by the leader of the country that forcibly expelled hundreds of thousands of Muslims living in Armenia from their ancestral lands, occupied Azerbaijani territories and carried out a policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis in this territory, committed crimes against humanity such as the Khojaly massacre, as well as looted and desecrated Islamic religious monuments, places of worship in occupied lands, are the highest degree of hypocrisy by the Armenian leader towards Islam,” the spokesperson noted.

“If Armenian prime minister really wanted to show respect for Islam and its values, he would first of all take steps to restore the violated rights of hundreds of thousands of Muslim Azerbaijanis who were expelled from their native lands. However, Pashinyan’s provocative step demonstrates that he is far from such an approach,” Abdullayeva said.

She reminded the occupant country of the resolutions on the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan regularly adopted within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation by the countries to which Pashinyan sent congratulatory messages.

“The Armenian leadership must demonstrate its so-called respect for the Islamic world and the Muslim population, not by making false appeals, but by fulfilling the requirements of the resolutions adopted by these Muslim countries,” the spokesperson added.

News.Az