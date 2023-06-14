Armenian PM's recognition of Karabakh as territory of Azerbaijan ‘important point’: Turkish president

Armenian PM's recognition of Karabakh as territory of Azerbaijan ‘important point’: Turkish president

Armenian PM's recognition of Karabakh as territory of Azerbaijan ‘important point’: Turkish president

+ ↺ − 16 px

The recognition of Karabakh as the territory of Azerbaijan by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is an important point, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters after his return from a state visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“The attitude towards Pashinyan in Armenia is also extremely important. Pashinyan has not yet stepped back on this issue,” Erdogan said.

Previously, Pashinyan said that 86,600 sq. km of the territory of Azerbaijan, including Karabakh, is recognized by Armenia.

News.Az