Armenian police detain 286 protesters in Yerevan (UPDATED)

The Armenian police apprehended some 286 opposition activists, who blocked Yerevan’s streets demanding the resignation of the country’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

The detainees face charges under Article 182 of the Administrative Offences Code (disobeying the lawful demands of the police) of Armenia.

This morning, the opposition forces again tried to paralyze traffic by closing the streets of Yerevan. The police used force against the protesters.

The day before, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ishkhan Saghatelyan said that streets would be blocked and traffic in the capital would be paralyzed.

Protests against the Armenian government have been going on in Armenia since mid-April, and in early May they became widespread. The opposition demands the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

News.Az