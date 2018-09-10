Armenian police detain one Heritage party member and one supporter

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerevan police detained two members of the Armenian Heritage party when they were caught attempting to paint the name of the party on Baghramyan Avenue, near the National Assembly, News.am reports.

Heritage Board President Armen Martirosyan noted that the two detained individuals, Hovsep Ghazaryan and party supporter Vahagn Hovhannisyan, were taken to the Arabkir police station and have been seen by party lawyers.

