Armenian police detain protesters for blocking streets in Yerevan

Armenian police have started detaining protesters for attempting to block the central streets of Yerevan since the early morning of May 14.

The protesters, who demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, arrived at the central Sakharov Square. There nearby are government buildings. Special police forces are trying to prevent citizens from blocking the adjacent streets, News.Az reports citing TASS.Since May 9, rallies have been held in the centre of Yerevan in front of the government building demanding Pashinyan's resignation, an end to the process of delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan and the return of several border territories to the Azerbaijani side.Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, leader of the revanchist Tavush in the Name of Motherland movement, has called for increased pressure and disobedience actions across the country. He said this during the summing up of the day's results, which are being held at the moment.

