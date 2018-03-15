Armenian political scientist urges to attack Yevlakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The first reference point is Yevlakh, if we strike Yevlakh, Azerbaijan's range will be broken."

"We need to be prepared for this. In addition, Armenia must use the methods of preventive war, it must state that if during the exercises the tanks approach the lines by more than 5 km, we will strike. We have such a right," Armenian political scientist Levon Shirinyan said in an interview with Lragir.

The political scientist noted that if the war begins, the world community will not stand up for Armenia, as it was already during the April war.

"On the Karabakh front we must be and strike at every violation."

Shirinyan also stressed that if the Armenian authorities can maintain a moderate distance in relation to Russia, they will win.

News.Az

