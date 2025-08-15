Armenian premier expected to visit Russia soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is anticipating a visit from Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the near future, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk confirmed.

Speaking to journalists, Overchuk noted that Pashinyan, who traveled to Russia two weeks ago, would be returning shortly, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

“We are looking forward to welcoming him again soon,” Overchuk added.

Pashinyan previously visited Russia’s Altai Republic on July 24 for a two-day working trip with his family, where he met local officials, held talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and attended an international conference on nature conservation and environmental protection.

