Armenian premier to hold talks with new Iranian president

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday headed to Tehran, Iran for a working visit.

Pashinyan will take part in the oath-taking ceremony of Iran’s new President Masoud Pezeshkian, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.The Armenian premier will also hold talks with the Iranian president.The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday endorsed Pezeshkian as Iran’s new president.The endorsement ceremony of president-elect Pezeshkian was held on Sunday morning, in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other Iranian and foreign officials.

