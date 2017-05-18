Armenian president accepts government’s resignation
President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on May 18 signed a decree on accepting the Government’s resignation, APA reports citing Armenpress.
According to the President’s decree the members of the government will continue fulfilling their duties until the formation of a new government.
The decree enters into force from the moment of signing.
