Armenian president accepts government’s resignation

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on May 18 signed a decree on accepting the Government’s resignation, APA reports citing Armenpress.

According to the President’s decree the members of the government will continue fulfilling their duties until the formation of a new government.
 
The decree enters into force from the moment of signing.

