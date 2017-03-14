Yandex metrika counter

Armenian president arrives in Russia

  • World
  • Share
Armenian president arrives in Russia

President of Armenia Serzh Satgsyan has arrived on an official visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

According to Armenian media, as part of the visit Sargsyan will meet with Putin and discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

The Armenian president will also visit MGIMO to meet the professors and teaching staff, as well as students, and to make speech. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      