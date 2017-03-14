Armenian president arrives in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Armenia Serzh Satgsyan has arrived on an official visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

According to Armenian media, as part of the visit Sargsyan will meet with Putin and discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

The Armenian president will also visit MGIMO to meet the professors and teaching staff, as well as students, and to make speech.

News.Az

