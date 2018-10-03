Armenian president dismisses ministers from Prosperous Armenia and Dashnaksutiun

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's President Armen Sarkisyan has signed decrees on dismissal of six ministers from the Prosperous Armenia and Dashnaktsutiun parties.

In particular, he dismissed Hrachyan Rostomyan as emergency minister, Artsvik Minasyan as economic development and investments minister, Arthur Grigoryan as energy infrastructures and natural resources minister, Levon Vagradyan as sports and the youth minister, Ashot Hakobyan as transport, communication and information technology minister and Arthur Khachatryan as agriculture minister, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

Yesterday, after three parties’ lawmakers in a bid to retain their seats in the National Assembly passed a bill hobbling dismissal of the parliament, Pashinyan called on people to come to the area outside the parliament building.

News.Az

