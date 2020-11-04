Armenian president distorts facts in interview to Russian TV channel – Azerbaijani MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian president distorted the facts in an interview with the Russian RBC TV channel, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, wrote on her Twitter page.

“He lied on history, demography, economic status of Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast,” the spokesperson tweeted. “He said more than 1 million Armenians left Azerbaijan in the late 1980s. There were 390.505 Armenians according to the 1989 census.”

