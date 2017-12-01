Armenian president meets newly appointed EU Special Representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan received the newly appointed EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar on Friday.

According to the press office of the President, Serzh Sargsyan congratulated the EU Special Representative on his appointment, according to news.am. He expressed hope that Toivo Klaar’s activity would positively contribute to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az

News.Az