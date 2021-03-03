Armenian president rejects army chief’s dismissal again

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian President Armen Sargsyan on Tuesday rejected a prime ministerial order to sack the army's chief of general staff for the second time.

The Armenian Presidency said in a statement that the political crisis caused by the decision to dismiss Chief of General Staff Onik Gasparyan must be resolved.

"The president has decided not to sign the draft decree," the statement said, adding that Sargsyan met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Gasparyan and the Armed Forces commanders to discuss the issue.

The president will apply to the Constitutional Court on the issue, it said. "The possible legal gap cannot be ignored," it added.

According to the lawyers in the country, the decree approved by the prime minister can come into force after three days due course of law.

In this context, Gasparyan is expected to leave office on Thursday.

News.Az

