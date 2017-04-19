Armenian Press: Russia-Turkey thaw to deal major blow to Armenian businessmen

+ ↺ − 16 px

The negotiations, which Ankara recently launched with Moscow to consider steps for lifting sanctions, are expected to deal a major blow to Armenian manufacturers and re-exporters.

The domestic manufacturers, who increased their exports to the Russia over the past period, will sustain serious losses in case the plan (agreed between the two countries’ deputy prime ministers) to abolish the sanctions within the shortest possible timeframes is realized, the paper says, citing official reports.

Of serious concern are especially the vegetable market and the light industries given that many Turkish goods exported to Armenia from Turkey were later re-exported to Russia as Armenian products, says the paper, noting that the Armenian economy is now losing the advantage.

News.Az

