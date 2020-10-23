Armenian press uses photos of Turkish celebrities as part of war propaganda

In its latest propaganda attempt to manipulate public opinion amid the ongoing clashes with Azerbaijan in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Armenian press has been using photos of some Turkish celebrities in military uniforms while reporting the casualties inflicted on the Azerbaijani army, Daily Sabah reports.

In one of these articles, the Public Radio of Armenia's official website used photos of famous Turkish pop singer Serdar Ortaç in a military uniform among the Azerbaijani soldiers killed in recent clashes.

In the articles “The number of Azerbaijani soldiers killed by days” and “Tough battles continue in the south,” the website used Ortaç’s photos taken 20 years ago during his compulsory military service in the Turkish army.

Ortaç had recently stated that he would volunteer to fight for Azerbaijan in the ongoing clashes if needed.

The website also used photos of Turkish actor Alp Kırşan, Turkish famous chef and restaurateur Burak Özdemir and Turkish Russian actor and model Andrey Polyanin in various articles related to the Nagorno-Karabakh clashes.

