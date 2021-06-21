Armenian Prosecutor's Office initiates 6 criminal cases on election violations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Prosecutor's Office of Armenia received a total of 319 reports of alleged crimes during the elections, 6 criminal cases were initiated, according to the local media.

Of the indicated number of messages, 68 were media reports, 127 were from individuals, 17 were entries in social networks, in 107 cases it was about operational data received from police officers.

169 reports were sent to the Police for verification. 150 were sent to the bodies of investigation or preliminary investigation to prepare materials. Criminal cases have been initiated on 6 of them.

News.Az