Armenian protesters storm government building in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A crowd of Armenian protesters forced their way into a government building in the capital Yerevan on Monday, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, Russia's state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported Monday.

Opposition protesters held a rally in the lobby on the ground floor, urging officials from several ministries not to support Pashinian. Shouting slogans and demanding the resignation of the head of the Cabinet, they left the building.

"We are halting our action. Our goal was to show that we can enter any ministry," said one of the protesters.

Anti-Pashinian demonstrations shook Yerevan last week with 15,000 protesters marching through the capital Saturday as pressure on the leader intensified after the country's president rejected his order to dismiss the chief of the military general staff.

News.Az