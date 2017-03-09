Armenian provocation against Azerbaijan prevented in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another Armenian provocation against Azerbaijan has been prevented in Moscow.

The lecture, titled “The Armenians of Baku and Sumgayit. The Result” by Armenian Vadim Aryutunov, has been prevented from being delivered at Moscow’s National Research University Higher School of Economics after the intervention of Azerbaijan’s Diaspora in the city and the university’s Azerbaijani students, APA’s Moscow correspondent reported.



Thanks to the efforts of the Azerbaijani diaspora and students, the university administration did not allow the Armenians to hold the event.

News.Az



