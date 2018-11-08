Armenian provocation at World Travel Market 2018 prevented

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of interference and protest of the State Tourism Agency and the Tourism Bureau of Azerbaijan, the provocation of Armenians has been prevented at the World Travel Market 2018 in London, AZERTAC reports.

The Agency said that within the framework of the exhibition the stand of Armenia was given to a part devoted to Nagorno Karabakh, the occupied territory of Azerbaijan, and the materials of propaganda were distributed among the participants.

“The Azerbaijani Embassy in the UK was also involved in the process. As a result of the protest, the stand and printed materials promoting the tourism potential of the regions of Karabakh were removed.”

The Azerbaijani side informed the organizers about this before the beginning of the exhibition and in the future, the attempts of the Armenian side to present Nagorno-Karabakh at international exhibitions as a separate entity will be prevented.

