Armenian provocation intercepted on Azerbaijan-Iran border

Azerbaijani borders guards intercepted an Armenian provocation targeting Mil-Mughan hydro-junction.

Azerbaijani border guards have successfully intercepted an attempted Armenian provocation at the border with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the State Border Service (SBS) told APA.



Around 9:50 June 18, border guards of Fuzuli district’s Ahmadalilar border outpost who were conducting an inspection on the bank of the Aras River in the area found an RPG-7 anti-tank hand grenade shell which was tied to a tree and ready to go off in the case of being hit by solid material.



By removing the shell safely, Azerbaijani borders guards intercepted an Armenian provocation targeting Mil-Mughan hydro-junction, which lies over the Aras River.



The area was taken control of and the shell was detonated by SBS sappers.

News.Az

