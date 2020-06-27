Armenian provocations will 'not remain unanswered’: Azerbaijani MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leadership of occupant Armenia should know that not a single provocation will remain unanswered, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Saturday.

“During his speech at the opening of a military unit of the Defense Ministry on June 25, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev clearly explained the real situation in Armenia, citing specific facts that a deep crisis in this “independent” country. Thus, the head of state conveyed the bitter truth to the Armenian leadership,” the spokesperson said.

Abdullayeva stressed that the ongoing policy by the Armenian leadership, which came to power under the guise of a “democratic revolution”, made big promises to the people, established a dictatorship regime by violating the division of power in the country, failed to fulfill promises and strengthened the occupation policy initiated by the previous criminal regime, reveals the true face of this country’s prime minister.

“The recent statements and actions of the Armenian prime minister testify to his attempts to cover up his failures within the country by aggravating the situation in the region. Otherwise, how can the latest provocative actions of the leadership of occupant Armenia against Azerbaijan be explained?”

The leadership of occupant Armenia should know that not a single provocation will remain unanswered, said Abdullayeva, noting that “the Azerbaijani people, under the leadership of their president, will ensure the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, following the norms and principles of international law.

“The Armenian leadership is directly responsible for the military occupation of Azerbaijani territories and the violation of the fundamental rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis who underwent ethnic cleansing in these territories. The Armenian leadership will also answer to its people for criminal acts,” she added.

News.Az