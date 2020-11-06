Armenian radicals attack Turkish cafe in US (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Radical members of the US’ Armenian community attacked the Turkish Cafe Istanbul in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles County, California, on the evening of November 4.

According to the local police department, a group of 6-8 people injured the cafe owners, as well as big damage to the facility’s property, speaking out insults addressed to Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The police are investigating the fact as a crime motivated by ethnic hatred.

News.Az