Armenian recruits beaten in Nagorno Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

A clash between Armenians from Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh has occurred in one of the military units of Armenian armed forces.

Another conflict occurred between servicemen called up for military service from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia in one of the military units of the armed forces of Armenia stationed in the settlement of Madaghiz.

The Armenian social networking user, the mother of a soldier serving in one of the occupation units of the Armenian armed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh Liana Shahramanyan shared this on her facebook page.

It became known that Vanand Khachaturian (born in 1994) and Erik Harutyunyan (born in 1996) called up for military service from the Yerevan Military Commissariat were taken to the hospital in a grave condition after being beaten by servicemen from Karabakh.

In addition, due to the argument between Armenians from Armenia and Karabakh in one of the military units of Armenian armed forces, dislocated in Gadrut, an officer from Armenia inflicted reprisals on a young sergeant from Karabakh serving on the contract basis for the reason of disobedience.

The commission headed by Colonel V.Shakarian has arrived at the front line in order to investigate the above incidents on the spot.

News.Az

News.Az