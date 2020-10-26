Armenian reports on Azerbaijan’s use of military aviation ‘false’: Defense Ministry
Armenian reports on Azerbaijan’s use of military aviation are false and yet another disinformation, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Azerbaijan remains committed to the newly reached humanitarian ceasefire, the ministry noted.