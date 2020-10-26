Yandex metrika counter

Armenian reports on Azerbaijan’s use of military aviation ‘false’: Defense Ministry

Armenian reports on Azerbaijan’s use of military aviation are false and yet another disinformation, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Azerbaijan remains committed to the newly reached humanitarian ceasefire, the ministry noted.


