Armenian representative’s objection causes discontent in Euronest PA

The Moldovan parliament hosted a meeting of the Bureau of Euronest Parliamentary Assembly on May 24.

Head of the Azerbaijani Delegation to the Euronest PA Fuad Muradov attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the elections held in the European Union (EU) and Easter Partnership (EaP) countries, measures to be taken to reinforcing the role of Euronest PA, strategy for strengthening of mutual relations between the EU and the EaP countries and the issues related to the plenary session of Euronest PA to be held in late 2017 in Kiev.

Meeting participants made the decision of holding a conference on health and gender issues in the EaP region in September 2017 within the framework of Euronest PA Committee on Social Affairs. Despite the Armenians objecting to the initiative, bureau members did not agree with them and supported Azerbaijan.

Later on, Moldovan Parliamentary speaker Andrian Candu met with Euronest PA members. He said he is closely following the development of Azerbaijan. Answering an Azerbaijani MP’s question on GUAM, the Moldovan parliament’s speaker noted that they give huge importance to the organization which deals with issues of territorial integrity, energy, etc.

News.Az

