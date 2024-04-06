+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of Armenia's ruling Civil Contract party have expressed shock and disappointment over the outcomes of the recent meeting held in Brussels.

Expecting substantial financial support, they were left disheartened when only €350 million in grant assistance over the next four years was pledged, according to the Armenian publication Hraparak.

"Members of the ruling party were in a panic because the West did not appreciate their dedication and that for several months they had been criticizing Russia 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and blaming all the sins of Armenia on its strategic ally since the 44-day war and ending with the loss of Karabakh, and they are ready to ignore all dangers, leave the CSTO and rush into the arms of Europe," the report states.

The disappointment stems from a perceived lack of acknowledgment for their efforts in critiquing Russia and a readiness to pivot towards Europe despite the risks involved.

"A source in the ruling team told us that yesterday they consoled each other in government circles that Pashinyan may have entered into shadow agreements that they do not talk about publicly, let alone about supplies to the army. And in their hearts, they expect Pashinyan to return, meet with them and tell them the details, dispelling their disappointment," the report continues.

This sense of disillusionment within the ruling circles underscores the complexities surrounding Armenia's foreign policy decisions and the expectations placed on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan amidst geopolitical shifts and challenges.

News.Az