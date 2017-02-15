Armenian ruling party not nominates current premier for elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ruling Republican Party of Armenia hasn’t nominated current prime minister Karen Karapetyan for proportional election.

Report informs referring to Armenian mass media that he made the due statement during his meeting with students of Erevan State University on February 15, according to news.am.

“Absence of my name in the list of candidates is not surprise for me. May be there are limitations and I don’t meet some requirements”, Karen Karapetyan tried to clarify the reason.

According to him, he will keep the current cabinet, if ruling party wins the elections and they commission him to shape the government.

The parliamentary elections in Armenia will be held on April 2.

News.Az

