Armenian sabotage group terminated

A diversive group of Armenian armed forces has again attempted to attack Azerbaijani positions.

According to the press service for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the group aimed to commit yet another provocation on the Agdere-Terter section of the front.

As a result of urgent measures, the enemy sustained losses in manpower and was forced to retreat.

Azerbaijani forces did not have any losses and keep the operative situation under their full control.

News.Az

