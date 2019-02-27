Armenian saboteur sentenced to 20 years in prison in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trial on the criminal case of an Armenian saboteur Karen Kazaryan, who was detained while trying to commit sabotage in Azerbaijan, has ended in the Ganja Court on Grave Crimes, Trend reports Feb. 27.

During the trial process conducted under the chairmanship of Judge Karamat Aliyev, a verdict was read out to the accused person.

By a court decision, Kazaryan was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment with strict detention regime.

Armenian saboteur Karen Kazaryan was found guilty of committing crimes against human life and health, namely under articles 120.2.12, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.5, 120.2.1 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan; crimes against economic activity under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan; crimes against public safety under articles 214.2.1, 228.1; crimes against the foundations of the constitutional order of state and security under articles 282.1, 276; crimes against the management procedure under article 318.2 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

On the morning of July 15, 2018, an Armenian reconnaissance and sabotage group attempted to cross the line of contact between the troops of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in the direction of Gazakh district.

As a result of the vigilance of the units of the Azerbaijani army, the sabotage attempt was thwarted. One of the members of the group, which suffered great losses and was forced to retreat, Karen Kazaryan (born in 1984) was taken hostage .

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az