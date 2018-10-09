Armenian second president's son sues head of intelligence agency yet again
Sedrak Kocharyan filed a lawsuit against Artur Vanetsyan demanding a public dismissal and compensation for moral damage
The son of Armenia's second president Robert Kocharyan has filed a lawsuit against the director of Armenia's National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan, news.am reports.
Sedrak Kocharyan filed a lawsuit on October 1, but the judge Aida Davtyan returned the complaint as it contained violations. On October 8, Kocharyan filed a lawsuit yet again.
As reported earlier, Sedrak Kocharyan filed a lawsuit against Artur Vanetsyan demanding a public dismissal and compensation for moral damage.
News.Az