Armenian sentenced to 4 years in prison in US

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Glendale, California, resident Armenian man pleaded no contest in court to a stabbing that resulted in a fatal car crash in Burbank, California, in 2016, according to Glendale News Press.

Haroution Stepanyan, 25, was sentenced to four years in prison after conceding to a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon and causing great bodily injury in the commission of a felony, according to news.am.

The charge stems from a December 9, 2016, road rage incident where Stepanyan got into an argument with the driver of a minivan. The driver was stabbed during the argument, and he attempted to leave the area in a minivan.

The vehicle traveled for less than a mile before crashing into 52-year-old Rodolfo Tan, who was standing at a bus stop. Tan was extracted from underneath the minivan and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

News.Az

News.Az