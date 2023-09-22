Armenian separatists flee from their position near Aghdam’s Galaychilar village, leaving ammunition

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the Azerbaijani Army’s anti-terrorist measures in Garabagh, illegal Armenian armed formations fled from positions near Galaychilar village in Aghdam, leaving numerous pieces of ammunition.

Ammunition was found at a combat position near that village, News.Az reports.

Earlier, Azerbaijan carried out local anti-terrorist activities in its Garabagh region. The primary goal of the anti-terrorist activities was to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Garabakh economic region, disarm and withdraw Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Garabagh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.

At the invitation of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Garabakh, met with Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.

In the context of discussing social and humanitarian issues, the representatives of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Garabagh region informed that there is a special need for fuel. At the same time, they asked for humanitarian assistance in the form of foodstuffs.

As a result of the meeting, their request was taken seriously. In particular, it is planned to supply fuel for the heating systems of kindergartens and schools, as well as the emergency medical service and fire department, and to provide humanitarian support in the near future.

An agreement was reached to hold another meeting soon.

News.Az

