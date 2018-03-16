Armenian serviceman dies in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Armenian soldier died on the contact line in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to news.am, the incident occurred on March 15 at 17:30 during training with the participation of recruits.

On the first kilometer of the Matagis-Martakert road Zil 131 truck crashed into the ravine.

Truck driver Edgar Yeremyan died on the way to the hospital.

