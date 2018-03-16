Armenian serviceman dies in Karabakh
An Armenian soldier died on the contact line in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.
According to news.am, the incident occurred on March 15 at 17:30 during training with the participation of recruits.
On the first kilometer of the Matagis-Martakert road Zil 131 truck crashed into the ravine.
Truck driver Edgar Yeremyan died on the way to the hospital.
