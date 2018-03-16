Yandex metrika counter

Armenian serviceman dies in Karabakh

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Armenian serviceman dies in Karabakh

An Armenian soldier died on the contact line in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to news.am, the incident occurred on March 15 at 17:30 during training with the participation of recruits.

On the first kilometer of the Matagis-Martakert road Zil 131 truck crashed into the ravine.

Truck driver Edgar Yeremyan died on the way to the hospital.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      